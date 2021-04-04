HEY MAHAKAL! THANKS FOR SAVING UJJAIN’S FACE

Ujjain: The mettle of the residents of Ujjain was put to the test during Sunday’s fire at Patidar Hospital. The grit and gumption of the locals — which help them to collectively overcome any unseen crisis — once again helped them handle a deadly situation which occurred right in the heart of the city, in Freeganj.

The incident threw up some pertinent questions regarding the callousness of the authorities and/or the agencies concerned, besides the state of affairs at the private hospital. However, it must be admitted that the incident would have stained the name of spiritual Mahakal City if it had not been controlled before it could take an ugly turn.

During Sunday's lockdown, even as the day’s temperature was hovering around 40°Celsius, the promptness and effectiveness with which everyone pitched in, must be appreciated whole-heartedly.

The very thought of the same hospital being located in the narrow lanes would give shudders to the most efficient task force. However, fortunately, the 80-odd patients housed in the building amid high flames were rescued in a matter of a mere 60 minutes.

Another saving grace was that, despite their critical condition, all the patients survived the scare. Other private hospitals rushed their ambulances to the spot.

Everyone came together in the hour of crisis and the government agencies, nursing homes of the city and most locals pitched in to shift the patients to safety. All due to the blessings of Mahakal, said a local who had volunteered for the rescue work.