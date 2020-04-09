Here's how Indore celebrated Hanuman Jayanti

Indore celebrated Hanuman Jayanti by reciting Hanuman Chalisa at home and praying to the lord to heal the world from COVID-19 infection on Wednesday.
Lord Hanuman, also known as Maruti, Pawanputra, Kesari Nandan and Bajrang Bali, was born on this day. According to Hindu beliefs, Lord Hanuman is the symbol of energy and strength, and people worship him to ward off all evils.
The day is observed during the month of Chaitra on full moon day, which usually falls in April. Ranjeet Hanuman, which normally has grand celebrations with over 1 lakh devotees, had ritualistic celebrations with only temple priests and members.
Purohits along with committee members performed rituals AT all Hanuman temples, praying to the God to end the crisis of Covid-19 from the world.
Ranjeet Hanuman temple priest Dipesh Vyas said, “Continuous reciting of Hanuman Chalisa can help one overcome all sorrows and heal us from worldly pains, so we pray and hope that lord will help us in fighting coronavirus.” He added that mental strength and positivity play an essential role in healing from a disease, which can be attained from the chalisa.
Devotees of lord Hanuman opted for observing vrat or upvaas on Hanuman Jayanti and refrained from eating from sunrise to sunset.
However, people who observe a partial fast consumed fruits and milk, with some exceptions of eating Sabudana Kihichdi. The fast was broken by offering puja in the evening in their homes.
Devotee Sanjay Singh Sisodiya said, “Lord Hanuman gives us immense strength to deal with all the crisis our lives. Today, we need his strength to save us from coronavirus, like he saved life of Laxman.”
