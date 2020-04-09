Here's how Indore celebrated Hanuman Jayanti

Lord Hanuman, also known as Maruti, Pawanputra, Kesari Nandan and Bajrang Bali, was born on this day. According to Hindu beliefs, Lord Hanuman is the symbol of energy and strength, and people worship him to ward off all evils.

The day is observed during the month of Chaitra on full moon day, which usually falls in April. Ranjeet Hanuman, which normally has grand celebrations with over 1 lakh devotees, had ritualistic celebrations with only temple priests and members.

Purohits along with committee members performed rituals AT all Hanuman temples, praying to the God to end the crisis of Covid-19 from the world.

Ranjeet Hanuman temple priest Dipesh Vyas said, “Continuous reciting of Hanuman Chalisa can help one overcome all sorrows and heal us from worldly pains, so we pray and hope that lord will help us in fighting coronavirus.” He added that mental strength and positivity play an essential role in healing from a disease, which can be attained from the chalisa.