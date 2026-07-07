Heavy Rain Floods Dhar And Aids Crops | FP photo

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Continuous rain accompanied by thunder and lightning lashed Dhar city and nearby rural areas from late Monday night through Tuesday.

Heavy showers in the morning and a 20-minute downpour around 3 pm flooded roads and residential colonies, disrupting normal life.

Waterlogging affected major roads and colonies, including Hatwara, Dhanmandi, Adarsh Sadak, Shantikunj and Kashi Bagh. Two-wheeler riders waded through stagnant water, several vehicles got stranded and traffic slowed in market areas.

While the rain brought relief from heat and humidity, it also exposed shortcomings in the city's drainage system as drains overflowed within minutes.

Residents questioned the municipal drainage arrangements and demanded a permanent solution.

Farmers welcomed the rainfall, saying it benefited the soybean crop after the delayed monsoon brought below-normal rainfall. They added that continued rainfall in the coming days would be crucial for a good harvest.

According to rainfall data, Dhar has received about 9 inches of rain this year against 11.25 inches during the same period last year, leaving a deficit of about 47 mm.

The Meteorological Department has forecast more rain, while the administration has urged residents to remain cautious in waterlogged and low-lying areas.