Headmaster Retires From Same School Where He Once Studied, Gets Grand Farewell In MP's Pipalrawan | FP photo

Pipalrawan (Madhya Pradesh): Government Boys Primary School headmaster Karan Singh Sindal retired on Friday after serving nearly 40 years at the same school where he completed his primary education.

Sindal arrived at the school with his family in a decorated buggy and sought the blessings of his former teachers by touching their feet. He also distributed study kits to students before bidding farewell to colleagues.

In a touching gesture, Sindal invited his former teachers to join him in the buggy procession through the town's main streets.

Residents, Congress workers and others welcomed him along the route, while students performed patriotic songs and dances.

Former minister Sajjan Singh Verma said retirement marks the end of service, not one's contribution to society. BJP District President Dr Rai Singh Sendhav praised Sindal's dedication, discipline and commitment to education.

Education department officials, social workers and other dignitaries attended the ceremony, where colleagues honoured Sindal with a certificate of appreciation.