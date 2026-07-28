Guru Prasad Assumes Charge As 49th Collector Of Khargone | FP photo

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Newly appointed Collector Guru Prasad took charge as the 49th Collector of Khargone on Tuesday. After assuming office, he met district officials and took information about the administrative system, development works and progress of government welfare schemes.

Guru Prasad is a 2017-batch IAS officer of the Madhya Pradesh cadre. Before joining Khargone, he was serving as Deputy Secretary in the Office of the Chief Secretary, Madhya Pradesh Government.

He has previously handled various administrative responsibilities in the state. Senior district officials welcomed him and briefed him about ongoing government schemes, development projects and other important activities in the district.

Officials also provided information about the current status of major development works and welfare programmes being implemented across Khargone.

Abhyuday University concludes two-day induction programme

Abhyuday University concluded its two-day induction programme, Aarambh 2026, with nearly 2,000 newly admitted students participating in the orientation, including around 950 on the second day.

DIG Simala Prasad, the chief guest, encouraged students to dream big, remain disciplined and pursue hobbies alongside their careers to foster creativity, confidence and overall personality development.

She urged them to face challenges with determination and maintain a positive outlook.

Chairman and Founder CA Swapnil Kothari welcomed the students and advised them to focus on continuous learning, innovation, leadership and values.

Registrar Dr Vikram Singh Parmar briefed students on the university's academic system, examination process, campus discipline, student support services and co-curricular opportunities.

The programme was attended by senior university officials, heads of departments, faculty members and staff, marking the beginning of the new academic session with enthusiasm and confidence.