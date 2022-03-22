Guna: Rai dance performed on Rang Panchmi

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): One of the most ancient and prominent folk dances of the state, tribal Rai dance was performed here at Janki Temple situated in Karila village around 60 km away from Guna on the occasion of Rang Panchmi.

A colourful fair is held every year on the occasion of Rang Panchami, in which devotees take part in large numbers.

The Rai dance is one of the popular folk dances of Bundelkhand which is traditionally performed by the women of the Bedia community, an intrinsic part of their heritage and identity.

Rai dance is performed without any discrimination on the basis of caste, creed and community to the accompaniment of rhythmic instruments like dholak, mridang and dhapli.

The Indian musical instrument ëManjiraí is tied to the dancers' legs and they hold another Manjira which they play along with singing and dancing. Women cover their heads and faces with their veils while dancing. Men and women dance vigorously to the tunes of accompanying musical instruments and wish for bountiful harvest, peace and tranquillity in the region.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, March 22, 2022, 10:34 PM IST