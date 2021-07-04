Guna: Key murder accused Hanif Khan arrested along with three others, had shot at community president

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): The police on Saturday arrested Ranu Khan, Babu Khan, Hanif Khan, Vicky on charges of killing Muslim society president Shafiq alias Kale Khan, 44, resident of Colonelganj. Khan was short dead in Vohra Complex recently. A case has been against them under the Arms Act.

Hanif was having a dispute with Shafiq Khan for the past several days but a few days ago they had reconciled. But Hanif's son Ranu killed Shafiq Khan, as per charges.

A team under guidance of Guna Superintendent of Police Rajeev Kumar Mishra arrested two main accused Ranu Khan and Babu Khan within 12 hours of murder from whom a pistol, an iron rod and a pistol of 315 bore and live cartridges were recovered.

The other main accused Hanif Khan, Vicky Khan and a minor involved in many disputes were on the run. The police looked for them in Chhabra, Ashoknagar, Shivpuri, Rajgarh, Bhopal, Indore and Chhatarpur districts of Rajasthan.

During the search, it was found that accused Hanif had taken refuge in house of a relative in Chhatarpur but fled before police arrived. The relative who gave shelter to the accused was detained.

Finally, accused were found near Haripur village. During police raid, Hanif Khan, 48, Bikki alias Irshad, 28, all residents of Talaiya Mohalla in Guna and were arrested. A minor boy was detained. Guna SP will reward police team. He had announced reward of Rs 10,000.