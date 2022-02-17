Guna: Government land worth Rs 50 lakh freed from encroachment

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): An administrative team led by collector Frank Noble and sub-divisional officer Virendra Singh removed encroachment from government land worth Rs 50 lakh in Bamori village. The land was reserved for construction of a Government Model School and the boundary wall.

Tehsildar Gaurishankar Bairava said that under the provisions of Section 248 of the MP Land Revenue Code 1959, the court of tehsildar issued an eviction order against Ravi Gurjar, Rajkumar Gurjar, Makhan Gurjar, Ram Singh, Bhagwan Singh, Sonu Gurjar on February 15, 2022. A penalty of Rs 5,000 each was also imposed on them.

The accused duped the school principal and the construction agency about possession of the land. Preventive action is being taken against the encroachers for obstructing the construction of the boundary wall. Revenue officials including tehsildar, revenue inspector, patwaris of Khadela, Bardha, Rampur and Kotwar village were present during the action.

Taking cognisance of the letter submitted by the school principal, the possession of the land has been handed over to the school authority evicting the encroachers.

Published on: Thursday, February 17, 2022, 10:47 PM IST