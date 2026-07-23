Gujarat Floods Trap Tribal Workers From Dhar, Jhabua - Lack Of Food, Many Have Fallen Ill

Meghnagar (Madhya Pradesh): Over 100 migrant Tribal workers from Jhabua and Dhar districts have been stranded at two factory sites in flood-hit Gujarat following days of torrential rain, desperately waiting to be rescued. Many of the workers are women with their children, numbering around 25. Three workers have remained stranded on a rooftop for nearly 40 hours.

The workers, employed in the construction of factory sheds at Naroli village in Umargam tehsil of Valsad district, sent videos to their families pleading for urgent rescue. Their relatives have appealed to district authorities and public representatives for immediate assistance. The stranded workers said they are running short of food and other essentials and many of them are falling ill, especially the children, due to damp conditions.

The stranded workers belong to Kalapipal, Amba Khodra and Umri villages in Jhabua, and Tirla-Utawa in Dhar. Officials said the area turned into an island after water levels rose suddenly on Wednesday night. Workers claimed nearly 35 inches of rainfall had been recorded in the region since then.

The situation worsened after the gates of the Madhuban Dam in Dadra and Nagar Haveli were opened to regulate the Damanganga River, increasing flood risks in nearby villages. Those stranded said rescue operations could not be launched due to rain and rising water levels.

Jhabua collector Dr Yogesh Bharasat said he has contacted the Gujarat and Dadra and Nagar Haveli administrations, requesting immediate deployment of rescue teams, while local representatives are also coordinating efforts to ensure the workers' safe evacuation.