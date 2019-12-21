Govt School of Excellence: Riding ‘high’ on ‘technology’

Ratlam: India’s government schools are usually synonymous with dilapidated classrooms, dingy buildings, disinterested teachers and truant students.

However, one of the government schools in Ratlam district – Government School of Excellence (GSOE) boasts of such advanced facilities that it can give the best of private schools a run for their money.

The school which is situated aon Bajna road here has become fully high tech with significant changes made in the functioning of the school, surpassing claims of private schools even in respect of monitoring the school’s activities.

Biometric time attendance-cum-access control system (BTACACS) has been recently installed which has made possible total monitoring of the school activities, including the students.

Founded in 2003, story of this government school becoming high tech and that too becoming the first to implement the same is encouraging and the credit goes to five teachers. Dr Lalit Mehta received an award in 2018 and Dr Purnima Sharma in 2016 for excellency in the field of education.

When the school starts at 10.30 am after assembly, students reach the BTACACS so as to make sure that their presence is registered and same process is followed when the students leave the school in the evening. Not only the students, but school staff members and principal have to follow the same set of rules.

To make the system effective, every student and staff members has been issued Radio Frequency ID Card (RFID) and the BTACACS reads the card and in absence of RFID the BTACACS can read face and fingerprint as well.

Students can’t make an excuse that they forgot their ID card as they have other alternate to use the BTACACS. When the school became high tech there were many advantages. A parent’s mobile is also linked with the BTACACS and when a student’s ID card reads the system the message reaches the parent about the attendance of their child in the school and also when the ward leaves the school.

An App of the GSOE was developed in December which helps in monitoring education and other activities. A CCTV system has also been installed which makes it possible to closely monitor the activities inside the class and on the ground of the school. Even with the help of the App of school, individual student’s home work can be allotted and performance of the student can be monitored.

GSOE, principal, Subhash Kumawat said that after GSOE became high tech with number of features, the results and performance of the students in the field of studies and extracurricular activities is all set to increase further. He said that BTACACS has made possible monitoring of every individual’s activity in the school.

When asked Kumawat said that he derived the idea of making GSOE high tech from his visit to South Korea when he was a member of a delegation of state which went there to study the education system of the country.

Kumawat said that after he returned he tabled the idea before district collector Ruchika Chauhan, who is also chairperson of the managing committee of the school, who gave permission to adopt the same and issued the necessary approval. Kumawat informed that in less than two months the new technology was installed and Chauhan launched it thereafter.

Praising the new system, a parent Ajay Chandravanshi of Piploda, whose son is studying in the school, expressed deep satisfaction. He said that earlier he would always worry about his son reaching the school on time as he resides in the hostel and now he is at ease as he comes to know when his son has entered the school as well as when he has left. He thanked district collector and principal for providing this facility in a government school.