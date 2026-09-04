Government To Give Viability Presentation Before Indore High Court On Elevated Corridor | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As the Indore bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court sought further material on the viability of the proposed 6-km elevated corridor between LIG Square and Navlakha Square, the State government told the court it is preparing a viability presentation to submit within a week.

The matter, concerning the legality and propriety of the project, will be heard finally on the next date of hearing set for September 21.

A division bench comprising Justice Subodh Abhyankar and Justice Alok Awasthi passed the order on PIL filed by Atul Sheth.

The petition has been filed challenging the decision to construct the elevated corridor. According to the petitioner, the project dates back to 2018-19, but was not implemented after a survey.

The petitioner has alleged that the project was revived in 2024 and construction initiated without establishing its utility through a proper survey of the city. It has also been contended that the project does not conform to the report of the Indore Development Authority (IDA).

The petitioner’s counsel submitted that the PIL relates to construction of the 6-km elevated corridor along the BRTS road and argued that an elevated corridor would not provide an effective solution to traffic congestion.

During Thursday’s hearing, additional advocate general Rahul Sethi, appearing for the State, informed the court that the respondents were preparing a videographic presentation comparing the viability of the elevated corridor with over-bridges. The presentation is to be filed within a week.

Considering the proposed presentation and the need to understand the issue more specifically, the court granted the respondents one week’s time.