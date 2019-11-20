GOOD NEWS: Train to Gangasagar from city in Jan

Indore: Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) will run special tourist train from city to Gangasagar in January 2020. The sleeper class fare will be Rs 8,505 per passenger. The train will be flagged off on January 31 from the city railway station. It will return to city on February 8, 2020, which includes eight nights and nine days.

Vaibhav Sharma, area manager IRCTC Indore, said the train will cover Dewas, Ujjain, Bairagarh( Saint Hirdaram Nagar), Sagar, Katni, Satna, Varanasi, Jasidih, Gangasagar, Kali Mandir, Jagannath Puri and Konark Sun Temple.

Under the tour, the passengers will be taken to tourist sites. The lodging arrangements will be made in dharmashala or dormitory where breakfast, lunch and dinner will be provided. The tourists will be taken by buses to non-railway destinations.

The Leave Travelling Concession (LTC) of Central and state Government will be applicable in the tour. For the ticket bookings, the passengers will be required to produce identity proofs like driving licence, Aadhaar card, voter ID card etc. The ticket bookings can be made through www.irctctourism.com or through authorised agents. The willing passengers can get the information from telephone numbers - 0731-2522200, Bhopal 0755-4285226. The IRTC is a subsidiary of Indian Railways that handles catering, tourism and online ticketing operation of Indian Railways.