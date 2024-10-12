Glimpses Of Dussehra Fervour In Madhya Pradesh

Shastra Puja conducted at Police Line in Jhabua | FP Photo

Shastra Puja conducted at Police Line

Jhabua (Madhya Pradesh): On Vijayadashami, Shastra Puja was conducted at Jhabua Police Line, attended by women and child development minister Nirmala Bhuria, collector Neha Meena, and SP Padmavilochan Shukla. The officials performed the ritual with chanting of mantras, followed by celebratory gunfire. Similar worship ceremonies were held across police stations in the district. The leaders urged residents to celebrate Dussehra peacefully, wishing them happiness and prosperity.

Vijayadashami celebrated with enthusiasm

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): Vijayadashami was celebrated in the city with numerous events. Highlights include a grand Jawara immersion after a havan at Bhadwa Mata temple, devotees walking on burning embers, and a procession by the RSS. A towering 51-foot Ravana will be burnt at the Dussehra ground at 7 pm, accompanied by a fireworks display and a welcoming of Anadi Kalpeshwar Mahadev. Traditional celebrations and rituals will take place across the region, marking the joyous occasion.

Traditional weapon worship held

Khetia (Madhya Pradesh): Traditional Shastra Puja was conducted at the Khetia police station, led by station in-charge inspector Surendra Kanesh and Pandit Tarun Shukla.? Attended by both policemen and community members, the ceremony included celebratory firing by head constables Rajendra Barde and Vikas Sen. Additionally, the RSS held traditional weapon worship at Gayatri Shaktipeeth, raising slogans of victory.

Shastra Puja celebrated

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): A weapon worship event was held at the residence of BJP's state spokesperson, Yashpal Singh Sisodia, in Yash Nagar. Rajya Sabha member Banshilal Gurjar, former MLA Yashpal Singh Sisodia and residents also participated.

Dussehra celebrated

Kukshi (Madhya Pradesh): Kukshi police station celebrated Dussehra with a weapon worship, on Saturday. The event included decorating vehicles for the ceremony and a priest tied protective threads on attendees. Station in-charge Rajesh Yadav emphasised that this day symbolises the victory of good over evil. The ceremony was attended by sub-inspector Gildar Singh Baghel, Vesta Suliya, Jitendra Kushwaha, Lokesh Raipuria, and other police officials.

RSS holds Path Sanchalan

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): Members of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) organised 'Path Sanchalan' in Alot. The event commenced with a motivational address by Sanghchalak Tejaram Mangrola, who guided the volunteers through a buddhi. The procession, began at the middle school premises, traversed various routes throughout the city. Before the procession, a weapon worship ceremony was held.

Ravan effigies burnt

Mahidpur (Madhya Pradesh): Mahidpur celebrated Dussehra with the ceremonial burning of Ravan effigies at two locations. A vibrant procession from Ramlila Maidan, featuring joyful participants, paraded through the town, culminating in the burning of a 71-foot effigy at Dussehra Maidan. A 51-foot effigy was burnt at Devi Temple, where a fair and spectacular fireworks display entertained the crowd.

Shastra Puja held at police station

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): A traditional Shastra Puja ceremony was conducted at Badnawar police station. The event was attended by SDM Deepak Chauhan, TI Deepak Singh Chauhan, Tehsildar Suresh Nagar, and led by Pandit Dilip Pathak. A large number of policemen, including sub-inspector Hina Joshi and head constable Diwanji Santosh Yadav, participated in the ceremony.