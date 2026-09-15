Girls' Hostel Complaints Trigger Action; Warden Removed, Husband Loses Guest Teacher Job In MP's Dhar | FP photo

DHAR/KUKSHI (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Rajiv Ranjan Meena has removed Anita Bhide, a senior secondary teacher at Model School Dhar and warden of Kasturba Gandhi Girls Hostel in Dahi, from her wardenship with immediate effect following complaints of harassment and management irregularities at the hostel. Her government accommodation has also been vacated.

The administration also terminated the services of Bhide’s husband, Sardar Singh Piplaj, who worked as a guest teacher.

Officials cited his involvement and indiscipline in the matter. Primary school teacher Leela Oharia has been assigned charge as acting superintendent until regular arrangements are made.

The action followed an incident in which hostel girls reportedly came out on the road and raised concerns about their situation.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav sought information from Collector Meena about the incident and directed disciplinary action against those found responsible.

The Chief Minister said the safety, mental health and quality infrastructure of girls staying in government hostels were priorities and that negligence in hostel arrangements would not be tolerated.

Following the complaints, the district administration conducted an immediate inspection of the Dahi hostel. Officials interacted directly with the girls and sought feedback regarding their problems, food, security and other arrangements.

Information gathered locally indicated that Bhide’s husband sometimes visited the hostel to handle heavy work because the hostel staff comprised women.

Some girls reportedly alleged that the warden made them perform household work, while another group of girls said they had no problems with the warden or her husband.

The matter also reportedly involved an earlier dispute between the hostel warden and a principal.

According to the information, a complaint had previously been submitted to the then district education officer regarding alleged harassment by the principal, but no action was taken.

A team formed by the Collector had inspected the hostel four days before the incident, but the girls reportedly did not raise such complaints during that inspection.

The district administration said the latest action was based on the report received and aimed at ensuring the safety, dignity and welfare of the hostel’s students.