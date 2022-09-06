Ganeshotsav 2022: Only Ganesha idol in the world adorned with turmeric in Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The only temple in the world where the idol of Ganesha is adorned with turmeric chola is in the city of Indore. The temple was established 15 years ago and is located at Sirpur, Dhar Road. People of the city believe that whoever offers turmeric chola to the lord at this temple gets redemption from the sins he or she has committed.

Banke Bihari Shastri, priest of the temple, said, “It’s believed that the people who visit here to worship the Lord receive all His blessings.”

Haridra Ganesh Dham is the only temple in the world where Lord Ganesha was established at the Haridra mahurat, and he is being adorned with turmeric chola since then. The temple is decorated with the waste materials processed and made into decorative items. The paper and hardbound sheets which were once considered ‘waste’ by the people are collected and useful item are made which are used to decorate the background setting of the Lord.

To celebrate the ongoing festival of Ganesh Chaturthi, the temple has been conducting havans daily which are performed by locals. The havans are being conducted from September 5 and will continue till September 9.

Ankur Sharma said, “The beauty of the temple is that the decoration is done with the concept of ‘best out of waste’ and is decorated by the locals and the cleanliness and maintenance is also taken care of by local residents.” People from around the world are known to visit the temple.