e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreGaneshotsav 2022: Only Ganesha idol in the world adorned with turmeric in Indore

Ganeshotsav 2022: Only Ganesha idol in the world adorned with turmeric in Indore

Located at Sirpur, Haridra Ganesha turns into a major attraction among devotees

Raginee ChaureyUpdated: Tuesday, September 06, 2022, 10:29 PM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The only temple in the world where the idol of Ganesha is adorned with turmeric chola is in the city of Indore. The temple was established 15 years ago and is located at Sirpur, Dhar Road. People of the city believe that whoever offers turmeric chola to the lord at this temple gets redemption from the sins he or she has committed.

Banke Bihari Shastri, priest of the temple, said, “It’s believed that the people who visit here to worship the Lord receive all His blessings.”

Haridra Ganesh Dham is the only temple in the world where Lord Ganesha was established at the Haridra mahurat, and he is being adorned with turmeric chola since then. The temple is decorated with the waste materials processed and made into decorative items. The paper and hardbound sheets which were once considered ‘waste’ by the people are collected and useful item are made which are used to decorate the background setting of the Lord.

To celebrate the ongoing festival of Ganesh Chaturthi, the temple has been conducting havans daily which are performed by locals. The havans are being conducted from September 5 and will continue till September 9.

Ankur Sharma said, “The beauty of the temple is that the decoration is done with the concept of ‘best out of waste’ and is decorated by the locals and the cleanliness and maintenance is also taken care of by local residents.” People from around the world are known to visit the temple.

Read Also
Indore: Lumpy virus infects two cows, alert issued in district
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Indore: Employee of apparel shop stabbed by two

Indore: Employee of apparel shop stabbed by two

Ganeshotsav 2022: Only Ganesha idol in the world adorned with turmeric in Indore

Ganeshotsav 2022: Only Ganesha idol in the world adorned with turmeric in Indore

Indore: Five cows found with lumpy skin disease-like symptoms

Indore: Five cows found with lumpy skin disease-like symptoms

Indore: Vi network out for about 2 hours, customers upset

Indore: Vi network out for about 2 hours, customers upset

Dhar: 243 retired teachers felicitated at “Teachers' Award Ceremony”

Dhar: 243 retired teachers felicitated at “Teachers' Award Ceremony”