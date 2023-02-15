G-20 Agriculture Exhibition: Junk the junk, opt for healthier fast foods

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): What would be better than having healthier fast food like pasta, noodles, muffins and many others made of millet which our Prime Minister has termed as ‘Shree Anna’.

Aiming to connect the people back to their roots of healthier food choices, many start-ups showcased fast food products made of millets like Ragi, Jowar, and Bajra.

Moreover, the millet stall in the exhibition during the G-20 meeting also fascinated the foreign delegates, mainly those from European countries as there is no millet production in their countries.

Many of the delegates have even taken fast-food products like puffs and cookies made by millets for their children and families.

Representatives of Government Ashtang Ayurved College Dr Priti Hardenia and Dr Anuruchi Solanki informed the delegates about various products prepared with millets at their stall along with showcasing a mega ‘thali’ of such products containing appe, cookies, laddus and other products made by millets.

“Gone are the days when people did not have healthy food choices in fast food. Now, healthy food products can be prepared through millets with almost the same taste as found in the ‘unhealthy’ products made of maize flour and sugar,” Dr Hardenia said.

She said that they got a good response as a large number of delegates enquired about the recipes of the products and assured to try them at their places.

Don’t change children’s choices but change products

Representatives of Indian Institute of Millet Research showcased pasta, muffins, idli mix, dosa mix, and even a solution to prepare such products easily.

“We have also come up with the first machine helpful in preparing chapatis of jowar, bajra, and ragi. It is a tough job to prepare proper chapatis with good texture, size, and volume but a machine, developed by a Hyderabad based startup, offers the solution,” the representative added.

Counter clockwise wall clock connects with nature

Baira Women’s Collective of Alirajpur, an initiative of Baira Alirajpur Kisan Producer Company, supported by Zilla Panchayat of Alirajpur showcased the products connecting with the tribal culture of the state.

The counter-clockwise clock showcased by the institute was the major attraction as the clock’s hands were moving anti-clockwise while its numbers were also written on opposite sides than the usual clock.

Representative of the institute Amit Tomar said, “The clock shows our connection with nature as all the things in nature move counter clockwise like cyclones, earth, and the solar system. Many tribals use this clock and feel connected with nature.”

He was also showcasing the traditional bow and arrow, jackets, and other products which caught the attraction of the delegates.

