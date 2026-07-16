Fugitive Co-Accused In Minor's Rape Case Held In Kukshi | Representative Image

Kukshi (Madhya Pradesh): Nisarpur outpost police under Kukshi Police Station have achieved a breakthrough, arresting a co-accused who had been absconding since the kidnapping and rape of a minor girl came to light.

The victim's father, a resident of Nisarpur Baydipura, had reported that his 16-year-old daughter had gone missing without informing her family. A case was registered at Kukshi Police Station under BNS Section 137(2).

Given the sensitivity of the case involving a minor, Superintendent of Police Dhar Sachin Sharma directed a special team, led by SHO Deepak Singh Chauhan and Outpost In-charge Ravi Vaske, to trace the missing girl.

The team strengthened its informer network, contacting labourers and bus drivers travelling to Gujarat, and coordinated closely with Gujarat Police. A breakthrough came when the girl was reportedly spotted working as a labourer in Patdi, Gujarat. The team rushed there with her father and recovered her after the suspect fled the scene.

Her statement revealed she had been deceived with a false marriage promise, taken to Dattigaon, then Morbi and Bikaner and raped multiple times by main accused Deepak Bhuria with the help of others. POCSO Act sections and additional BNS charges were added to the case.

While accused Deepak and Ashish were arrested earlier and are in judicial custody, the absconding co-accused Bharat alias Guman Singh Bilwal (27), a resident of Bhilkhedi, has now been arrested. One accused, Suraj alias Suresh Ninama, remains at large.

SP Sachin Sharma has announced felicitations for the entire investigating team for their sustained and coordinated efforts in cracking the case.