Fuel Dealers In Indore Seek Deemed Assessment To Clear Tax Backlog |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Petrol and diesel dealers in the state have demanded that a deemed assessment scheme be rolled out for the settlement of pending cases for the financial year 2024–25.

Approximately 7,000 tax assessment cases involving dealers of petrol, diesel and allied products for the year are currently pending.

On behalf of the dealers, tax consultants presented a memorandum to Commissioner of Commercial Tax Anay Dwivedi. They submitted that under prevailing circumstances, ensuring a lawful resolution of these cases within the stipulated timeframe of Dec 31, 2026, appears extremely difficult.

Due to the complex assessment procedure prescribed under the VAT Act, conducting a hearing and issuing a reasoned order in every single case is practically challenging. Furthermore, the limited utilisation of the self-assessment mechanism under Section 20-A has resulted in the majority of these cases remaining pending.

The consultants argued that a ‘Deemed Assessment Scheme’ serves as a pragmatic solution and an effective measure for both the state government and taxpayers. It would ensure prompt revenue realisation for the government while enabling time-bound, dispute-free resolution of cases. They also noted that similar schemes implemented in previous years yielded positive results, enhancing administrative efficiency.

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The consultants urged the Commissioner to forward a positive report to the state government recommending the scheme for the year 2024–25 to strengthen trust and tax compliance.