 From Reels To Real Thrills, Gen Z Finds New Weekend Adventures
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From Reels To Real Thrills, Gen Z Finds New Weekend Adventures

Gen Z in Indore and Bhopal is shifting weekend plans from cafés to adventure activities. Trampoline parks, ziplining, go-karting, rope courses and amusement parks are gaining popularity as social hangout options. Venues across both cities offer thrill-based experiences, fitness and group activities, with youngsters preferring memorable outings over passive entertainment like scrolling online.

FP GenZ TeamUpdated: Saturday, August 29, 2026, 08:05 PM IST
From Reels To Real Thrills, Gen Z Finds New Weekend Adventures
From Reels To Real Thrills, Gen Z Finds New Weekend Adventures | FP Photo

Indore/Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): For Gen Z, weekend plans are increasingly moving beyond cafés and endless scrolling. Trampoline parks, zip lines, go-karts, rope courses and adventure parks are becoming new hangout spots across Indore and Bhopal, combining thrill, fitness and socialising.

In Bhopal, venues such as Take-Off Trampoline Park, Jumping Frog Fun Park and Funpal Adventure Park offer youngsters everything from trampolining and dodgeball to ziplining, sky cycling, obstacle courses, ATV rides and paintball.

At Take-Off, a Rs 599 package including pizza and a cold drink has become a popular group outing, while Jumping Frog charges Rs 500 for an hour and Rs 700 for two hours.

Indore offers an equally varied adventure menu. Simcha Island features ziplining, high ropes, giant swings and free-fall experiences, while Neon Panda combines trampolines, laser tag, VR and rope activities.

Republic of Karting adds rooftop electric go-karting and F1 simulators, while Snowcity offers snow sports, ice skating and a zip-line coaster.

“It is more fun than sitting in a café. Everyone gets involved,” said Riya Sharma, a Bhopal college student.

“Even a small activity becomes a memory when the whole group is together,” said Kabir Mehta, an Indore professional.

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