From Math Markets To AI Labs, Indore Schools Embrace Hands-On Learning |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): From students running mini-markets to calculate profit and loss to building logic-based chatbots in classrooms, Indore is preparing for a radical classroom makeover.

With the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) rolling out its 2026 curriculum reforms, Indore schools are moving past the drawing board and into the "skill lab."

As the new academic session starts, Indore schools are making learning practical. Students will tackle real-world problems in activity-based classrooms, AI labs, and cross-subject projects, equipping them with the critical thinking, creativity, and applied skills needed for today’s challenges.

'Market' in the classroom

In the 2026–27 session, a math class in Indore might resemble a bustling bazaar. Schools are already preparing 'Math in Real Life' simulations where students create mini-markets to apply linear equations for profit, loss, and discounts.

Himanshu Dusane |

"This is a highly positive and future-ready step," said vice principal of Vidarbha Podar School Himanshu Dusane. "The focus is shifting from memorisation to understanding. Classrooms will now include activities, case studies, and real-world problem-solving as a daily standard, rather than an exception."

Pratibha Kanungo |

Principal of Maheshwari School Pratibha Kanungo added, "Instead of passively listening, students will participate, analyse, and present. That builds a deeper, more permanent understanding of complex concepts."

AI, coding and the 'Smart City' vision

Technology is now central to learning. Artificial Intelligence (AI) and coding will be mandatory for students from Classes three to eight. Schools are organising 'AI and Future Skills Days' to demystify technology, alongside interdisciplinary projects like Smart City models.

Nisha Ahmad |

Principal of The Emerald Heights International School Nisha Ahmad explained, "Projects like Smart City models will require students to combine math for budgeting, science for energy, and social studies for urban planning. It ensures our students are creators of technology, not just consumers."

Parminder Chopra |

Educationist Parminder Chopra noted, "Skill Saturdays — focusing on financial literacy, public speaking, and debate — will turn academic theory into practical life skills."

Reducing the 'exam fever'

The reforms also change assessment patterns. Nearly 50% of exam questions will now focus on competency, application, and real-world problem-solving, addressing long-standing issues with rote learning.

Dr Pawan Rathi |

Consultant psychiatrist Dr Pawan Rathi said, "When students learn through activities, exam anxiety reduces. They feel more confident and engaged when they aren’t just memorising for a one-day test."

In addition, a two-level examination system for subjects like Mathematics and Science allows students to select a 'Standard' or 'Advanced' track based on proficiency. Supporting this shift, the India Skills Report 2026 shows only 56% of graduates are considered employable under current standards, highlighting the urgent need for skill-oriented, hands-on education.

Roadmap for teachers and parents Implementing the reforms requires more than new textbooks — it requires a shift in the teaching DNA.

Dr Vini Jhariya |

"Teachers must move toward case-based and application-oriented methods," said education psychologist Dr Vini Jhariya. "This is a shift in mindset as much as curriculum."