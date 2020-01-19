Indore

Updated on

Free Press Painting Competition: Crowd, colour, imagination made it a day

By Tina Khatri

Over 5,000 children visited Free Press premises to unleash their imagination.

From top left: Vivek Barve of Free Press; Ankur Jain of Oriental Bank of Commerce; Pravin Vyas of LIC; Kapil Deshmukh from Kapil Traders; Pravin Nagar of Free Press; Suresh Batwal of Ravi Graphics; Subodh Kumar of Bank of India; and Hardeep Singh Bansil of Bank of India From middle left: Sanjay Shevgaonkar of Dabur India Ltd;Savin Yadu of Dabur India Ltd; Sajan Panicker of Balaji Securities; Mukesh Patidar of Gagan Leather House; Deepak Malhotra of Rajdeepak Distributors; Manoj Kumar of Union Bank of India; Santosh Singh of DHL Infrabulls International Pvt Ltd; Ashish Kumar of Dabur India Ltd; and Piyush Jain of Purasure From down left: Top three winners of Group A, B and C
FP Photo

Indore: It was a day of fun, laughter, inspiration and talent when little stars painted their imagination at the annual painting competition organised by Free Press and DHL Infrabulls International Pvt Ltd at Free Press premises on Sunday.

Over 5,000 children visited Free Press premises to unleash their imagination. Presenting their ideas and surprising even their parents, children showed the gruesome reality of Crime against Women in their art work. Others showed the bliss of living in India, where one can experience Unity in Diversity.

Tiny tots painted the picture of Cat in Hat in colourful ways. Promoting better health, students presented ways to care for teeth. Troubled by stray dogs, some students suggested innovative ways to counter the problem.

