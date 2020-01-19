Free Press Painting Competition: Crowd, colour, imagination made it a day

Indore: It was a day of fun, laughter, inspiration and talent when little stars painted their imagination at the annual painting competition organised by Free Press and DHL Infrabulls International Pvt Ltd at Free Press premises on Sunday.

Over 5,000 children visited Free Press premises to unleash their imagination. Presenting their ideas and surprising even their parents, children showed the gruesome reality of Crime against Women in their art work. Others showed the bliss of living in India, where one can experience Unity in Diversity.

Tiny tots painted the picture of Cat in Hat in colourful ways. Promoting better health, students presented ways to care for teeth. Troubled by stray dogs, some students suggested innovative ways to counter the problem.