Free Press Event: Indore's Vidyasagar School Tops In Inter-School Drama Competition

Indore: Vidyasagar School Tops In Free Press Inter-School Drama Competition | ANANDSHIVRE

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An Inter-School Drama Competition was organised by Free Press with venue partner The Emerald Heights International School on Saturday on the topic 'Our Pride - Our Soldiers' in which Vidya Sagar School secured first place among 17 competing schools. Seven schools reached the final and Vidya Sagar School won the competition. They performed a drama on the life of Lt Col Dhan Singh Thapa. They enacted his exemplary courage and bravery.

Major Thapa and his men held the post and repelled three attacks before eventually being overrun in the 1962 Indo-China war. The survivors, including Thapa, were taken as prisoners of war. For his gallant actions and efforts to motivate his men under fire, he was awarded the Param Vir Chakra. Thapa was released from captivity after the war ended.

Students and audience during the programme | ANANDSHIVRE

Following retirement from the Army, he worked for a brief period with Sahara Airlines. He died on 6 September 2005. The first runner-up was Colonels Academy which displayed the bravery of Subedar Joginder Singh who bravely led his troops against Chinese assault in 1962 and defended his post until he was wounded and captured. Singh died from his injuries while in Chinese custody.

Jury members and chief guest of the programme (From left Juhi Agrawal; Dilip Lokre; Satish Shotriya; Keran Bahadur, Chairperson, Colonel’s Academy, Mhow; Saini, wife of Major General Deepak Saini, Anamika Singh Principal Emerald Heights International School and Major General Deepak Saini | ANANDSHIVRE

He single-handedly killed more than 50 Chinese soldiers and became a war hero within the Indian Armed Forces. The second runner-up was Emerald Heights International School which portrayed Lance Naik Albert Ekka. By 1971, Lance Naik Albert Ekka had put in about 9 years of service and had served in numerous counter-insurgency operations in the north-east.

Queen’s College School students stage their play. | ANANDSHIVRE

When the 1971 Indo-Pak war broke out, Lance Naik Albert Ekka’s unit got involved in the battle of Gangasagar, which was very crucial in paving the way for the advance of Indian Armed Forces towards their target in Bangladesh. Lance Naik Albert Ekka was martyred and his heroic action in the battle of Gangasagar changed the course of the war in India’s favour.

The jury of the programme was Dilip Lokre an actor based in Indore and experienced in theatre, short films and some feature films, Satish Shotriya, Juhi Agrawal who holds a degree in Masters of Commerce, is associated with Free Press as a volunteer and core team member for its social initiatives and Assistant Commissioner State GST Vijay Sohani.

Queen’s College School students stage their play. | ANANDSHIVRE

Muktesh Singh, chairman Emerald Heights International School was also honoured by Free Press. The chief guest in the programme was Major General Deepak Saini. He is an Infantry Officer who has had the privilege of serving our country in all types of terrain, be it the lofty Himalayas of Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh, the shifting sands of Rajasthan, the jungles of north-east or the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Vidyasagar School students stage their act | ANANDSHIVRE

Vidyasagar School students stage their act‘Be the best in what you can do, this country needs not only soldiers but doctors, engineers and everyone to take it ahead. But when you choose the path do it best according to your ability and make the country proud. It is not only soldiers who make the country proud, everyone can make the nation proud with their dedication towards their work. Make your character good; you are the future of the country,’ Major General Saini said while addressing students in the programme.

Emerald Heights International School students were second runner-up in the programme | ANANDSHIVRE

In the competition, schools were assigned the topic of Param Vir Chakra winners’ name and they had to portray the story on the topic given to them. Vidyasagar School was given Lt Col Dhan Singh Thapa, Agrasen School - Lt Rama Radhobha Rane, St Arnold School - Major Shaitan Singh Ms Jai Kulkarni, Sanmati Higher Secondary School - Col Hoshiyaar Singh, Ryan International School - Captain Manoj Kumar Pander, Marthoma Public School- Major Somnath Sharma, St Vincent Pallotti School- Company hawaldar major Piru Singh Shekhawat, Ekayanaa School-Major Yogendra Singh Yadav, Shri Ram Centennial School - Lt Col Dhan Singh Thapa, Colonel's Academy -Subedar Joginder Singh, Daisy Dales School - Vikram Batra, Tirathbai Kalachand School - Vikram Batra, Bright Higher Secondary School - Lieutenant Rama Radhoba Rane, CM Rise Polo Ground School - Captain Manoj Kumar Pandey, Queens College - Subedar Bana Singh, Emerald Heights International School - Lance Naik Albert Ekka and Sathya Sai School Lieutenant Arun Khetrapal.

Colonel's Academy students were first runner-up in the programme | ANANDSHIVRE

In Param Vir Chakra category, several prizes were distributed in which Sanmati H S School was awarded for music. Similarly, Ekayanaa School got the award for creativity; Daisy Dales School for acting; Sathya Sai School for scriptwriting; CM Rise School for overall performance; Ryan International School for internal coordination; Shri Ram Centennial School for timing and two consolation prizes were given to Bright Higher Secondary School and Marthoma Public School.