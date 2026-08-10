Free Legal Aid Camp Draws 75 Residents In Indore’s Kulkarni Nagar | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A free legal aid camp was organised in Kulkarni Nagar by the High Court Unit of the Indore Advocates Council, Malwa Province, as part of its ongoing initiative to make legal assistance accessible to people from all sections of society.

More than 75 residents from over 15 localities attended the camp and sought free advice from practising advocates.

Residents raised concerns related to family disputes, land and property matters, contractual issues and other legal problems.

The participating advocates examined the cases and guided legal procedures, rights and possible courses of action.

Residents were also made aware of potential legal complications to help them avoid difficulties in the future.

The organisers said such camps are aimed at ensuring that lack of legal awareness or financial resources does not prevent people from accessing justice and understanding their legal rights.

Rakesh Kushwah, Narayan Kushwah, Jagdish Shrivansh, Yajuvendra Patil and Pappu Verma supported the organisation and outreach of the camp.

Advocates Council High Court Unit general secretary Devdeep Singh, camp in-charge Brijendra Dhadak, Vishwajeet Singh Jadon and Ishan Jaiswal, along with other advocates, were present.

The council said it would continue conducting such camps to extend free legal guidance to people at the grassroots level.