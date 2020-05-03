FPJ Interview: Yoga Prana Vidya boosts self-healing capacity to fight coronavirus, says Vishakha Karnani

Indore: The outbreak of coronavirus has claimed over 2.39 lakh lives worldwide, 1218 in India, 137 in Madhya Pradesh and over 74 in Indore. Yoga Prana Vidya (YPV) is reaching out to people in Indore and across various cities in the country to help them in boosting their immunity. In an exclusive interview, senior YPV healer Vishakha Karnani shared details about healing and fighting coronavirus:

How can YPV healing help people in fighting coronavirus?

In the current scenario, it is clear that coronavirus attacks people with low immunity first. In fact, this is the same for every virus. If you maintain your immunity then you won't be affected as much by the presence of such viruses. The reason why we are asking people to take special care of the elderly is that immunity diminishes with age. Through YPV healing, we can accelerate the body’s capacity to self-heal.

How does YPV healing work?

YPV healing works on the energy level. It does not require a healer to touch or come in any kind of physical contact with the person. A person can heal from disease and fight viruses like coronavirus by self-healing capacity and our vitality decides our capacity. A child has higher vitality, which boosts his/her self-healing capacity. When we are healing, we (YPV healer) is just a medium. First, we take out disease energy. Then we work on giving fresh energy also known as ‘Prana’ in India, ‘Ki’ in Japan and ‘Chi’ in China. This fresh energy passed on the patient boosts their self-healing capacity. This self-healing capacity helps a person in fighting viruses and diseases. This healing can be done from distance.

How is YPV currently helping people in Indore & abroad in fighting coronavirus?

We are working to help all the people in different ways. First, we are working with people, who have tested positive for coronavirus. We are strengthening their immunity to support their self-healing process.

Second, we are working with people who are awaiting their test results. We are helping them in healing from symptoms.

Third, we are working with people who are well and healthy. We are helping them with certain techniques to maintain immunity. Founder of YPV NJ Reddy conducts three online live sessions every day for people, where everyone can attend and boost their immunity using YPV techniques.

How and when can someone attend the live sessions?

There are three sessions every day at 7:15 am, 1 pm and 6:30 pm Indian standard time. Anyone can attend the session during the session time on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ShriNJReddy.

Is there a process taught in the live session?

The session has four parts: exercise, breathing, meditation and divine healing. The four processes are brief and can comfortably be attended by a person. To understand the details of the practises, one can go through the study session available at Youtube at https://youtu.be/QKKhnX5LiKw. We have several people from Indore and other parts of India regularly attending the session. We have received an overwhelming response from Europe, Australia and other countries as well. The feedbacks can be seen at YouTube channel: yogapranavidyaashram,

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChDXES-yqOblNP3LUTuyUfw.

Can you tell us about cases you are working in Indore?

We are working with a family where 10 people tested positive for coronavirus and were admitted to SAIMS, and with two cases in Choithram and MTH Hospital, and we got good results.

Have you conducted any research to validate the results of YPV healing?

Yes, we have published research papers on how YPV healing has helped people in recovering from various chronic and life-threatening ailments.The research papers can be found at https://ypvgreatvision.com/ypv-research/