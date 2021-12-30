FPJ-Ed: DAVV announces dates for winter season exams

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Nearly a fortnight after suspension of the examination, DAVV has announced the dates for traditional and professional course examinations for the winter season in the offline mode. The MA, M.Sc, M.Com and MBA third semester examinations will commence on January 18. Besides, the BBA and BCA third semester examination and fifth semester examination will also start on the same date.

The announcement comes following a protest by ABVP activists who had pressed for conduct of the examination in the offline mode.

On Wednesday, ABVP activists staged a demonstration on the RNT Marg campus of DAVV seeking a time-table for the post-graduate examinations, which have been delayed by about a month.

Citing a decline in the number of Covid cases, the department of higher education had directed universities across the state, including DAVV, to hold examinations in the offline mode. Subsequently, DAVV had fixed the MA, M.Com and M.Sc third semester examinations from December 22 and MBA third and fifth semester examinations in the last week of December. But DAVV had had to suspend the examinations following protests by NSUI activists, who demanded that the examinations be held in the online mode as the Covid threat persisted. They also argued that students who had attended classes in the online mode should not appear or be made to appear for the examination in the offline mode.

Minister for higher education Mohan Yadav had, however, clarified that the examinations would be held in the traditional (offline) mode as the Covid situation had eased.

With no clarity over the examinations, the ABVP, on Wednesday, staged demonstrations seeking the release of the time-table immediately. ABVP leader Ghanshyam Singh Chouhan said the students were at the receiving end over the delay in examinations, so they had no other option than to prompt the university to declare a time-table immediately.

Published on: Thursday, December 30, 2021, 10:21 AM IST