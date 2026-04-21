Four Zones, Four Colours: New Era For Indore E-Rickshaw Operations | FP Photos

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Commissioner of Police Santosh Kumar Singh launched the e-rickshaw sector colour-code system on Tuesday. The initiative aims to make e-rickshaw operations more organised, safe and transparent.

Under this new mandate, the city has been divided into four traffic zones, each assigned a specific colour for easy identification:

Zone 1 (Blue),

Zone 2 (Yellow),

Zone 3 (Red)

Zone 4 (White)

To date, over 6,000 e-rickshaws have already completed their sector registration. The allocation is being managed on a first-come, first-served basis. To prevent congestion in specific areas, police said that owners with multiple vehicles will have their vehicles distributed across different zones.

The launch event was attended by additional commissioner RK Singh, DCP (Traffic) Rajesh Kumar Tripathi and e-rickshaw association president Rajesh Bidkar.

By restricting e-rickshaws to their designated coloured zones, the police aim to reduce traffic bottlenecks and enhance commuter safety. The Traffic Police have urged all drivers to adhere to these new regulations to ensure a smoother flow of transport across the city.