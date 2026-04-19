 Four-Year-Old Water Scheme Failure Triggers Crisis In MP's Khargone Village
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Four-Year-Old Water Scheme Failure Triggers Crisis In MP's Khargone Village

Pipliya Bawdi village in tribal-dominated Bhagwanpura area of Khargone district is facing a severe drinking water crisis as a four-year-old Nal-Jal scheme remains non-functional. Over 200 households are forced to fetch muddy water from distant sources. Residents blame failed infrastructure, while officials say the situation is being reviewed and corrective action will be taken soon.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, April 19, 2026, 10:57 PM IST
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Four-Year-Old Water Scheme Failure Triggers Crisis In MP's Khargone Village | Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A severe drinking water crisis has gripped Pipliya Bawdi village in the tribal-dominated Bhagwanpura area of Khargone district amid rising summer temperatures.

Residents of Dudwa Faliya and Satipura hamlets are fetching muddy water from distant drains, while more than 200 households face acute shortages.

The situation has raised serious health concerns, particularly for elderly residents who travel long distances to collect water.

Villagers said authorities constructed a water tank under the Nal-Jal scheme about four years ago and provided household connections. However, the system has remained non-functional after initial testing, leaving the tanks empty. Groundwater levels in hand pumps have also dropped significantly, worsening the crisis.

Resident Dhansingh said, “Despite repeated complaints, authorities have not started regular water supply since the tank’s testing phase.”

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Elderly villager Radli Bai said, “We made multiple appeals to authorities and public representatives, but they went unheard.”

Bhagwanpura Janpad Panchayat CEO Kanchan Dongre said officials are monitoring the situation. She said the administration will soon inspect Pipliya Bawdi and take necessary steps to restore water supply.

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