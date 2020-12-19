Four trying to sell fake USD 1 million held

Indore: This is no episode from the chartbuster game show Kaun Banega Crorepati wherein the highest prize money is Rs 7 crore! In “this episode”, a man wanted to buy a $1million USD for INR 5 lakh to make a profit of approximately Rs 7, 32,00000 before looking for a more lucrative deal to sell it off at a premium. The value of USD 1million is approx INR 7, 37, 00000.

On Saturday, the Special Task Force cracked down on four men with “a counterfeit currency note” of $ 1 million (USD). The accused had come to sell the note for Rs 5 lakh (only!) to a person at a Dhaba on Sanwer Road when they were arrested. Their mobile phones also have been seized. They are being quizzed about the route of the counterfeit note.

HOW THE BID WAS FOILED

Acting on a tip-off, inspector (STF) Mamta Kamble had received information that one Tarun Parmar from Ujjain along with three accomplices were set to sell the currency note to a person at Ashiyana Dhaba on Sanwer Road. After the information, Inspector Kamle and her team reached the spot in the civil clothes. They were waiting for the accused at Dhaba.

THE GAMEPLAN

Constable Satish Chouhan posing as a customer talked to Tarun, who showed “the note” to him. After that, constable Chouhan signaled to his team and the accused with the fake note were cordoned off. A note of $1 million USD, four mobile phones and some cash were recovered from them. During investigation, the note was found to be fake but the accused are yet to reveal the source.

THE ACCUSED

The accused have been identified as Tarun Parmar of Ujjain, Mohammad Gurfan of Shajapur, Sheru Khan and Naim Delvi of Ujjain. The accused were booked under section 420, 511, 489, 120-B of the IPC and they are being questioned further. The accused were produced before the court from where they were sent to police remand for four days.

SP (STF) Manish Khatri corroborated the fact that 1 million USD recovered from the accused is worth about INR 7.37 crores. According to Khatri, in US bullion, a 1 million USD note does not exist. The STF officials are collecting information about other accomplices or others involved in such crime.