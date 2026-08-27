Four Teams Formed To Curb Food Adulteration In Ratlam

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): The district administration has formed four teams to take action against manufacturers, stockists, and sellers of adulterated and fake milk and milk products under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and the Rules, 2011.

The teams were constituted on the orders of additional collector Brijendra Rawat.

For Ratlam city and rural areas, the team comprises food safety officer Shailesh Gupta, assistant superintendent of land records Ramchandra Pandey, assistant supply officer Mukesh Chauhan and soldier Bhupendra Singh Solanki.

The Tal, Alot and Pipaluda team includes deputy tehsildar Nirbhay Singh Patel, food safety officer Kamlesh Jamra, junior supply officer Kadambini Dhakate and soldier Manish Rajak.

For Jaora, deputy tehsildar Sudesh Krishname will lead a team comprising food safety officer Jyoti Baghel, junior supply officer Akash Gaur and soldier Ajay Panwar.

The fourth team, covering Sailana, Bajana, Raoti and Shivgarh, includes deputy tehsildar Devendra Dangadh, food safety officer Preeti Mandloi, junior supply officer Mohit Meghvanshi and soldier Bhupesh Joshi.

The teams will maintain special vigil on 'mawa', sweets, 'namkeen' and cheese, particularly consignments arriving from outside the district. Samples will be collected as per rules and sent to the State Food Testing Laboratory. Regular action-taken reports will be submitted to Rawat.