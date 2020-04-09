Former IIM Indore director Rishikesha T Krishnan appointed as new IIM Bangalore director

Rishikesha T Krishnan, former director of Indian Institute of Management Indore, has been appointed as new director of IIM Bangalore.

Kirshnan will take charge on July 31 following the superannuation of Prof G Raghuram.

A faculty of IIM Bangalore, Krishnan was director at IIM Indore from January 1, 2014 to December 31, 2018.

During his tenure, IIM Indore achieved many milestones and got its first international recognition from the Association of MBAs (AMBA) in 2016.

It was also during his tenure, students of IIM Indore got degrees for the first time instead of certificates.

Following his successful stint in Indore, Krishnan was appointed as director of IIM Bangalore.