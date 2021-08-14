Food safety officers & FSSAI’s agency conduct audit at 56 Dukan: Food safety checks made for hygiene ratings

Indore: Food safety officers and a third party audit agency appointed by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), on Saturday, conducted an audit at various shops at Chhappan Dukan to provide them with hygiene ratings. The food safety officers checked the cleanliness and hygiene at 10 shops, besides testing the water quality at the food joints, as well.

The team will conduct inspections at 30 shops in three days and the report will be submitted to the FSSAI, which will decide the ratings.

The FSSAI is running an ‘Eat Right’ initiative to ensure that “safe and nutritious food” is served to customers when they eat out at restaurants, dhabas, canteens, schools or any other catering establishment, besides at events and large functions.

Soni added that the ratings would be given to all the restaurants and hotels across the country and 20 cities had been selected for the initial phase.

Five-point scale’

The ratings will be given on a five-point scale and will be based on:

Hygiene in the kitchen Quality of ingredients Quality of water served to customers Quality of water used for cooking Waste water management & other points

‘Ratings can be displayed’

"The hygiene ratings will be given by the apex food regulator on the basis of various points of hygiene in the kitchens of the hotels and restaurants which can be showcased in the display area to ensure food safety of the customers," said Dharmendra Soni, food safety officer.

Published on: Saturday,August 14, 2021, 10:56 PM IST