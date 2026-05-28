Food And Civil Supplies Department Seizes 25 Cylinders From Maharaja Complex In Indore | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a major action aimed at strengthening fire safety measures in Indore, a team of the Food and Civil Supplies Department on Thursday seized a large number of illegally stored gas cylinders from the city’s busy Maharaja Complex area.

The operation was carried out as part of a special enforcement drive. Officials of the department conducted an inspection at the complex and found that a shop, allegedly occupied illegally, was being used to store a large quantity of LPG cylinders in violation of safety norms.

During the raid, the team seized 25 gas-filled cylinders that were reportedly being stored in unsafe conditions.

Authorities said the illegal storage posed a serious fire hazard and could have led to a major accident in the densely populated commercial area.

The administration has recently intensified inspections across the city following concerns over fire safety arrangements in crowded markets and commercial buildings.

Officials said strict action was being taken against those violating safety regulations and storing hazardous materials without permission.

The district administration also appealed to traders and shopkeepers to strictly follow fire safety norms to avoid any untoward incidents.

A detailed investigation into the matter is under way, and further legal action may be taken based on the findings of the inquiry.