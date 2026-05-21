First UG-PG Admission List Out - Over 1.32 Lakh Students Get Allocation In MP | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Department of Higher Education has released the first admission list for undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) courses across colleges in Madhya Pradesh. Bringing relief to thousands of candidates awaiting admissions, the department issued the PG allotment list a day earlier along with the UG list.

According to official figures, a total of 1,79,270 registrations were received for undergraduate and postgraduate courses across the state, including Indore.

Out of these, 1,32,198 students have been allotted seats in colleges through the first round of centralised online admission counselling.

In this opening round, the department received 1,42,886 registrations for UG courses, out of which 1,07,075 students have been allotted colleges.

In the PG category, 36,384 registrations were received, with 25,123 candidates securing allotments.

Renaissance College principal Dr Rachna Ghatge stated that students scoring above 70% marks in their qualifying examinations largely secured admission in their preferred colleges and courses at the UG level.

However, candidates with comparatively lower percentages had to compromise either on their preferred course or on the college of their choice.