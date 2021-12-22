Fire in Icon building

Indore

Panic gripped a commercial building in Bhanwankuan area after a fire broke out in the caretaker's room on Tuesday afternoon. The smoke spread throughout the building and some people were stuck in the gymnasium on the top floor. Thankfully, they managed to come down the stairs.

Fire brigade officials said the fire started at caretaker Santosh's room in Icon building.

Soon heavy smoke spread throughout the entire building, creating panic. After receiving information, the firefighters reached the spot and they used one tank of water for dousing the flames. It is said that there were about a dozen people in the gymnasium on the top floor and they were stuck there due to smoke for a few minutes, before managing to come down.

