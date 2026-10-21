Fire At Barwani Public Works Department Warehouse Destroys Documents, Furniture |

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): A fire broke out at the Public Works Department (PWD) warehouse in Barwani around midnight on Tuesday, destroying important documents, furniture and other items stored inside.

Employees living in nearby PWD quarters noticed smoke and alerted the fire brigade. Firefighters extinguished the blaze in around 30 minutes. The fire did not spread to the adjoining staff quarters.

Municipal fire brigade driver Sachin Utwal said the documents and other material kept in the warehouse had already been gutted by the time the team arrived. The cause of the fire is yet to be established.

The incident has raised questions among employees over how a fire broke out in the locked warehouse. Some employees, speaking on condition of anonymity, questioned whether the blaze was accidental or deliberately caused.

They said the warehouse is old and has not undergone maintenance for years. According to them, buildings in the area are in a dilapidated condition and there have also been previous attempts at theft.

Employees said the poor condition of the structures and security concerns have made living in the adjoining quarters difficult. They demanded that the department repair the dilapidated buildings and strengthen security arrangements. Officials have not yet established the exact cause of the blaze.