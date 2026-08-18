Farmer Attempts Self-Immolation During Public Hearing Over Land Dispute In MP's Neemuch | FP photo

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): A farmer attempted self-immolation by pouring diesel over himself during a public hearing at the collector's office on Tuesday, triggering panic among officials and visitors. Police personnel intervened immediately and prevented the incident.

The farmer, Heeralal Malviya, a resident of Kanjarda in Manasa tehsil, claimed he had repeatedly complained about a land dispute but had not received justice.

He alleged that another person was occupying around 12 aari (unit used for measuring land) of his land in Survey No 702 and had started construction there using a fake survey number.

Malviya said his land measures 0.117 hectare and alleged that lower-level revenue officials were not presenting the facts correctly.

He said he had approached public hearings several times and demanded that the alleged construction be stopped and the dispute resolved.

However, Manasa SDM Kiran Anjana said the disputed land had already been demarcated seven times.

She said revenue officials, acting on the collector's directions, conducted repeated measurements in the farmer's presence and found that he was already occupying his actual entitled area.

The SDM said the administration could not give him possession beyond his legally recorded land.

She added that the matter had also reached court, where the farmer's case was dismissed. Police safely removed the diesel and brought the situation under control.