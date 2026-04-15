EPS-95 Pensioners Sangharsh Samiti Demand Hike Amid Inflation In Neemuch | Representational Image

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): EPS-95 Pensioners Sangharsh Samiti submitted a memorandum addressed to the Union Labour and Employment Minister through the Collector’s representative on Wednesday, demanding an increase in pension and other benefits amid rising inflation.

Pensioners stated that many beneficiaries are currently receiving a monthly pension of Rs 1,000 or even less, making it difficult to manage daily household expenses. They highlighted that increasing costs of medicines, food, and healthcare have made survival challenging, especially for elderly pensioners dependent solely on pension income.

Committee members said that despite rendering years of service, pensioners are not receiving adequate financial support to live a dignified life. They demanded a minimum monthly pension of Rs 7,500 along with dearness allowance to provide relief from inflationary pressure.

The memorandum also included demands for free medical facilities for pensioners and their spouses, and at least Rs 5,000 pension for employees excluded from the EPS-95 scheme.

A large number of pensioners remained present during the submission. They urged the government to decide in the upcoming Cabinet meeting and warned of intensified protests if their demands are ignored.