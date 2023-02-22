‘Environment protection: An expression of divinity’

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Addressing an environment protection programme titled “Friendship with Nature”, Mahamandaleshwar Ishwaranand Brahmachari Ji Maharaj, who is popularly known as Uttam Swamiji, said on Tuesday, “The Sanatan Dharma has, forever, considered water, the rivers, oceans, trees, plants, the air as divine and all worship is considered incomplete without worshipping these items. It is the responsibility of all of us to protect the earth.”

The programme was organised by RSS’ environment protection wing. Addressing a large gathering, Swamiji mentioned the mountain of challenges staring at us and reminded us that it is only we who will have to tackle all struggles to save our planet.

He went on to say, “For this, we have to live selflessly for nature and we have to remain awakened constantly. The protection of nature is an expression of divinity.

Presiding over the programme, UK Jha, Principal of Choithram School North Campus, said through education, we are working on ingraining the sense of love for the environment in them so that they can be guardians of nature throughout their lives.

Vineet Nawathe, Malwa Prant Karyavah of RSS, said, “With our joint efforts, we can definitely conserve Mother nature, but, the need of the hour is for all the service organisations to work together. Aimed to achieve an accomplishment in unison, unhindered and fully concentrated… the results have to be positive. It is necessary to remain focused and patient while engaged in this mission.”

Earlier, presenting the theme of the programme, Sagar Chokse, convenor of environmental protection wing, RSS, said the programme is a historic step in making the city greener, along with this we will definitely achieve our set goal especially with the presence of Uttam Swamiji. Rituja Pahade delivered a welcome address, while Lalita Patil conducted the programme.

