Encroachment Bid Threatens Century-Old Pond In Sonkatch | FP photo

Sonkatch (Madhya Pradesh): Villagers have alleged fresh encroachment on the submergence area of the nearly 100-year-old Agera-Dolatpur pond, with people dumping soil and levelling land for cultivation.

They have submitted a complaint to the Tehsildar, seeking immediate intervention. Residents say the irrigation pond, constructed in 1825 and currently under the Water Resources Department, remains under threat despite action against a similar encroachment in 2024.

According to a complaint that Agera resident Kripalsingh Sendhav submitted to the Tehsildar, the government constructed the pond in 1825 between Agera and Dolatpur villages for irrigation purposes and had already paid compensation to the original landowners.

He alleged that two individuals were illegally filling and flattening the pond's submerged land.

The complainant said villagers had reported a similar encroachment attempt in 2024, after which then Tehsildar Manish Jain intervened and stopped the activity. However, the land-filling work has reportedly resumed.

The Water Resources Department currently has jurisdiction over the pond, but villagers claim the department has failed to act despite being informed.

With the monsoon approaching, residents have demanded immediate action to protect the pond's storage capacity and ecological value.

Tehsildar Neha Shah said she would forward the complaint to the department's SDO and conduct a land survey before taking further action.