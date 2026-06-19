Employability Metrics Fuel Indian Institute Of Technology Indore's QS World University Rankings Rise

Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): After three consecutive years of decline in the QS World University Rankings, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Indore has reversed the trend in the 2027 rankings.

The institute climbed 10 places to 546th globally from 556th in 2026, marking a recovery in its international standing.

The improvement follows several years of declining rankings, with IIT Indore dropping from 396th in 2023 to 454th in 2024, 477th in 2025 and 556th in 2026. Its overall QS score also rose slightly from 29.6 to 30.1, reflecting progress in employability, research impact and sustainability.

The most significant gains came in employability-related indicators. The Employment Outcomes score more than doubled from 5.3 to 11.5, while Employer Reputation improved from 16.9 to 18.4. These results indicate stronger career progression among graduates and increasing recognition of IIT Indore alumni by employers.

Research remains IIT Indore s strongest area. Its Citations per Faculty score increased from 96.9 to 97.4, making it the institute s highest-performing indicator. However, its Academic Reputation score remained unchanged at 8.0, indicating that broader international academic recognition has yet to improve significantly.

The institute also recorded progress in sustainability. Its Sustainability Score rose from 34.7 to 37.2, reflecting stronger performance across environmental, social and governance parameters.

Despite the gains, challenges remain. The Faculty-Student Ratio score declined from 28.8 to 22.2, indicating a less favourable balance between faculty strength and student numbers. Internationalisation also remains a weak area. The International Student Ratio was unchanged at 1.3, while the International Faculty Ratio fell from 1.8 to 1.2 and the International Research Network score declined from 28.2 to 27.3. These factors could limit IIT Indore s progress in future rankings.