Drunk Woman Accuses Cops Of Taking ₹10K Bribe To Release Vehicle During Checking | Video

Drunk Woman Accuses Cops Of Taking ₹10,000 Bribe To Release Vehicle During Checking // Video | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A woman levelled serious allegations against the police personnel in Indore. She alleged that she was made to pay ₹10,000 bribe in exchange for the release of her vehicle caught during checking.

All this heated argument between the police and a woman occurred under the jurisdiction of the Lasudia police station area during a vehicle check and was captured on video.

According to reports, the police were conducting checks for offences such as drunk driving and inspecting suspicious vehicles in the Lasudia area. A dispute arose between the woman and the police personnel after a vehicle was stopped.

In the viral video, the woman is seen engaging in a heated exchange with the 3 police personnel and questioning their actions,

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The woman alleged that a bribe of ₹10,000 was taken from her to release the vehicle. However, there has been no independent or official confirmation regarding the bribery allegations so far.

The matter has gained significant attention following the viral video. Discussions regarding an inquiry into the police's actions and the woman's allegations are underway. The veracity of the woman's claims will only become clear after an investigation.

The facts of the entire incident will emerge only after the police investigation is concluded.