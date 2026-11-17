Dream Come True For MP's Ratlam Artist As His Name Appears Three Times In Ramayana Credits | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As Ramayana continues to draw big crowds at the box office, a Ratlam youngster has landed his name in the end credits. Bhuvnesh Kale, a concept artist, is credited three times in the film.

Among his biggest contributions is the 200-foot gate of Lanka, which he designed single-handedly within two months. Taking references from Dravidian temples, he sketched every detail by hand over two months to give it a realistic feel. He also designed different kinds of forests with the team and, with a colleague, gave the final touches to Ravana's throne.

Kale did his schooling at Kendriya Vidyalaya, Ratlam, and went on to Whistling Woods International, Mumbaiwhere he specialised in pre-visualisation and graduated in 2020. Films held him from an early age. At the cinema, while others followed the story, his eyes went to the art direction and animation, which fascinated him most. He dreamt of seeing his own name flash on the big screen.

Drawing was where it began. From the first or second class, he took part in competitions and won many of them. At Whistling Woods, he won a national-level painting contest organised by National Geographic.

Covid cut his studies short, and he worked from home for three years. In 2022 came his first real opening, 'Band Wale', a big Amazon Prime web show shot in Ratlam itself. It made up his mind to move to live-action films and build a portfolio.

While preparing, he made a list of the biggest films the country could produce. 'Ramayana' was at the top. Then a message landed in his college alumni group: Prime Focus and DNEG needed an art intern for decorative production design. He first brushed it off as just an internship. Then he thought again. It was a chance to be part of a mega-budget film. In January 2024, the month of the Ram Mandir consecration, he joined as an art intern. For a month, he did routine office work, and then his role steadily grew.

In 2025, his editor moved him to the editorial department, wanting someone who could visualise scenes directly.

Three credits, one unforgettable kick

His memorable moment came on set, when actor Yash, playing Ravana, kicked down the gate he had designed. Seeing his drawings become real props in the actors' hands left him fascinated.

Credits

1. Art Department: Concept Artist

2. Film Editorial: Editorial Visual Artist

3. Ramayana Creative Team: Poster Designer

Level up your brain the fun way. Play daily games and quizzes on FPJ Smart!