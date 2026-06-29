Drainage Failure Turns Sitamau Link Road Into Hazard | FP photo

Sitamau (Madhya Pradesh): Persistent waterlogging has caused severe erosion on the main road connecting Sitamau to the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, creating difficulties for commuters and raising safety concerns.

The affected stretch extends from the cowshed entrance gate to the town's main intersection at Laduna. Even light rainfall leads to water accumulation because the area lacks an effective drainage system on both sides of the road.

Continuous stagnation has eroded the road edges and created large potholes, making travel difficult, especially for two-wheeler riders and pedestrians.

Mud splashes across the road whenever four-wheelers pass through the waterlogged section. Material recently used to fill potholes was also washed away during heavy rainfall.

A tempo carrying iron rods reportedly lost balance and overturned at the site on Monday.

Residents said the problem has continued for the past two monsoon seasons despite repeated maintenance efforts.

Locals added that a roadside drain that previously carried rainwater into a nearby ditch has been closed, worsening water accumulation.

Authorities had earlier directed officials of the Madhya Pradesh Road Development Corporation (MPRDC) and the toll company to resolve the issue within 10 days after similar complaints last year, but residents said the condition remains unchanged.

Bilantri Toll Manager Shiv Dwivedi said that constructing a permanent drain is essential for a lasting solution.

Dwivedi added that the toll company continues to carry out maintenance, but effective drainage requires intervention by the municipal council.