Doctors should not encourage twin pregnancy through IVF, says Israel's medical expert Dr Dov Feldberg

Indore: The two-day workshop of Indian Society for Assisted Reproduction, Indore chapter to create awareness on IVF care and measures during child birth concluded on Tuesday.

About 150 gynecologists from across the globe participated in the programme.

Addressing the workshop, Israel's medical expert Dr Dov Feldberg said that IVF treatment is being widely used across the world.

“This process doesn't end by just getting a woman pregnant. Doctors should look after her till child birth and perform medical checkup regularly for best results. To avoid complications in IVF pregnancy, it is important to give it a right start,” he said adding. “When a couple approaches doctors for IVF treatment, they should be informed about the fact that one should transfer only one or two embryos at a time. This would prevent complications during pregnancy. Also, women should try to get IVF with their eggs without losing hope.”

Organising president Dr Asha Baxi emphasised that patient should avoid twin pregnancy during IVF treatment. Transferring one or two embryos at a time keeps mother and the child healthy.

“There are various myths that IVF pregnant woman should take more rest and that normal delivery is not possible in this case. IVF pregnant woman should do routine work and exercise which increases her chances of normal delivery,” she said.

Experts tips for IVF pregnant woman