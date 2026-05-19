Divyang Farmer Alleges Sarpanch Took ₹30k Bribe For Securing Approval For Well Under The NREGA Scheme In Susner

Divyang Farmer Alleges Sarpanch Took ₹30k Bribe In Susner | FP photo

Susner (Madhya Pradesh): A divyang farmer from Kaira gram panchayat in Susner tehsil accused the village sarpanch of taking Rs 30,000 in the name of securing approval for a well under the NREGA scheme.

The victim submitted a written complaint to collector Preeti Yadav seeking legal action and recovery of the amount on Tuesday.

According to the complaint, Balu Singh Sondhia applied for the construction of a well to support irrigation on his farmland. He alleged that sarpanch Balram Chauhan retained all related documents and later claimed that approval from higher authorities would require payment of Rs 30,000.

Balu Singh said that he arranged the money by borrowing from villagers at interest and handed the amount to the sarpanch about a year ago in the presence of witnesses. He further alleged that the sarpanch assured him that approval would arrive within a month and advised him to begin construction after taking additional loans.

The complainant said the well has still not received approval and remains incomplete, while creditors are demanding their repayment. He accused the sarpanch of misusing his position and demanded his removal from office, refund of the money and compensation. Copies of the complaint were also sent to district and tehsil officials for further action.