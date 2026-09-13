Divisional Commissioner Reviewes Simhastha Work In Indore |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Divisional commissioner Bhaskar Lakshakar reviewed Simhastha works in the city and stressed coordination among departments to ensure completed development projects are not dismantled later for work by other departments, thereby ensuring timely completion and high quality.

Lakshakar held a joint coordination meeting at the collector's office on Saturday with 15 departments engaged in development works ahead of Simhastha-2028. He stressed effective coordination between department heads and their technical officers. He directed municipal commissioner Kshitij Singhal to organise monthly joint coordination meetings with departments operating within the municipal area.

Lakshakar instructed that all Simhastha-related tasks be completed within the stipulated timeframe on a priority basis. He directed departments to coordinate so other development projects are not adversely affected by Simhastha-related works and obstacles hindering construction activities are resolved immediately.

Construction agencies must provide alternative routes

Lakshakar said departments involved in construction, particularly road construction, must provide alternative routes before commencing work to prevent inconvenience to citizens and motorists. He stressed mutual coordination among departments. Alternative routes should be identified and constructed wherever necessary and remain usable until the main development project is completed.