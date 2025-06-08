 Disorganised Bus Stops Coming Up In City, Says Pahariya
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreDisorganised Bus Stops Coming Up In City, Says Pahariya

Disorganised Bus Stops Coming Up In City, Says Pahariya

'Such structures pose serious threat to pedestrians, commuters and city bus passengers'

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, June 08, 2025, 11:37 PM IST
article-image
Disorganised Bus Stops Coming Up In City, Says Pahariya | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Mayor-in-Council member Nandkishore Pahariya has raised alarm stating that disorganised bus stops are coming up in the city posing a serious threat to public safety.

He has called for urgent corrective measures to prevent potential accidents near Dawa Bazar and Race Course Road.

Iron structures have been installed on or near the road just outside the footpath in these busy areas—particularly in front of Dawa Bazar. These protruding structures are dangerously close to the main road and pose a serious risk to pedestrians, commuters and especially city bus passengers.

"A major accident could happen at any moment and innocent lives may be lost," Pahariya warned.

FPJ Shorts
IIT Bombay Researchers Uncover How Invisible Mechanical Cues Guide Cell Growth And Tissue Organisation
IIT Bombay Researchers Uncover How Invisible Mechanical Cues Guide Cell Growth And Tissue Organisation
Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Launches WhatsApp Chatbot For Property Tax & Water Bill Payments
Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Launches WhatsApp Chatbot For Property Tax & Water Bill Payments
Maharashtra Politics: NCP Factions Hold Parallel Rallies On 26th Foundation Day
Maharashtra Politics: NCP Factions Hold Parallel Rallies On 26th Foundation Day
Mumbai Crime News: Man Out on Bail For 2021 Murder Stabs Victim’s Brother In Fresh Attack In Kurla
Mumbai Crime News: Man Out on Bail For 2021 Murder Stabs Victim’s Brother In Fresh Attack In Kurla
Read Also
Passenger Bus Collides With Container & Truck In MP's Mhow; Leaves 25 Injured
article-image

He emphasised that the current bus stop arrangements are chaotic, with city bus staff operating from the roadside without designated or safe stopping points.

The situation is particularly dire near Dawa Bazar, where the effective road width is reduced to less than 20 feet due to encroachments and parked vehicles, frequently leading to traffic jams.

“This is completely unacceptable from a traffic management perspective,” Pahariya stated. “The contractor responsible for installing the iron set must be instructed to remove it immediately in compliance with public safety norms. Bus staff should only operate from locations that are properly planned and designated for stopping.”

He urged the relevant departments and authorities to act swiftly and responsibly, highlighting that such negligence not only disrupts traffic flow but also puts the lives of countless daily commuters at risk.

Pahariya said that mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav and municipal commissioner Shivam Verma have taken note of the protruding structures.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Meghalaya Honeymoon Murder Case: Is Sonam Raghuvanshi Pregnant? Test Report Reveals

Meghalaya Honeymoon Murder Case: Is Sonam Raghuvanshi Pregnant? Test Report Reveals

Meghalaya Honeymoon Murder Case: Sonam Raghuvanshi's Lover & Accused Raj Khushwaha Slapped By...

Meghalaya Honeymoon Murder Case: Sonam Raghuvanshi's Lover & Accused Raj Khushwaha Slapped By...

Was It All An Act? 'Cold' Sonam's Brief Eye Movement At Ghazipur Dhaba Adds Fuel To Murder...

Was It All An Act? 'Cold' Sonam's Brief Eye Movement At Ghazipur Dhaba Adds Fuel To Murder...

Last Few Instagram Reels Show How Happy Raja Was For His Wedding With Sonam — Rewind To Days...

Last Few Instagram Reels Show How Happy Raja Was For His Wedding With Sonam — Rewind To Days...

MP Cabinet Meet: 30K Km Road Construction Approved, Tur Dal Exempted From Market Fee & More

MP Cabinet Meet: 30K Km Road Construction Approved, Tur Dal Exempted From Market Fee & More