Disorganised Bus Stops Coming Up In City, Says Pahariya

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Mayor-in-Council member Nandkishore Pahariya has raised alarm stating that disorganised bus stops are coming up in the city posing a serious threat to public safety.

He has called for urgent corrective measures to prevent potential accidents near Dawa Bazar and Race Course Road.

Iron structures have been installed on or near the road just outside the footpath in these busy areas—particularly in front of Dawa Bazar. These protruding structures are dangerously close to the main road and pose a serious risk to pedestrians, commuters and especially city bus passengers.

"A major accident could happen at any moment and innocent lives may be lost," Pahariya warned.

He emphasised that the current bus stop arrangements are chaotic, with city bus staff operating from the roadside without designated or safe stopping points.

The situation is particularly dire near Dawa Bazar, where the effective road width is reduced to less than 20 feet due to encroachments and parked vehicles, frequently leading to traffic jams.

“This is completely unacceptable from a traffic management perspective,” Pahariya stated. “The contractor responsible for installing the iron set must be instructed to remove it immediately in compliance with public safety norms. Bus staff should only operate from locations that are properly planned and designated for stopping.”

He urged the relevant departments and authorities to act swiftly and responsibly, highlighting that such negligence not only disrupts traffic flow but also puts the lives of countless daily commuters at risk.

Pahariya said that mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav and municipal commissioner Shivam Verma have taken note of the protruding structures.