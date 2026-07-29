Diesel Tanker Overturns On Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, Villagers Rush To Collect Fuel | FP photo

Jhabua (Madhya Pradesh): A diesel tanker overturned near the Mahi River Bridge on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway near Jhabua on Wednesday morning, disrupting traffic for nearly four hours.

The accident occurred around 11 am, following which diesel began leaking from the tanker.

As news of the incident spread, people from nearby villages reportedly arrived with buckets, containers and jugs to collect the leaking diesel.

Police and the expressway management team were informed and reached the spot. They dispersed the crowd and barricaded the affected stretch to prevent further movement.

The tanker driver sustained serious injuries to his hand. Before police arrived, he was shifted by ambulance to Ratlam Medical Hospital for treatment.

A crane was used to remove the overturned tanker from the expressway. While one carriageway remained closed, traffic was diverted through the other carriageway to ensure smooth movement. The exact cause of the accident has not yet been established.

68.5 Kg ghee seized over quality concerns

Food Safety Administration officials seized 68.5 kg of ghee from a grocery store in Bamnia on Wednesday over concerns that it may not meet prescribed quality standards.

The action was taken during an inspection of milk and dairy products at Ratan Raj Kirana.

Officials found that the ghee, brought from Ajmer in Rajasthan for sale, did not comply with mandatory labelling requirements under the Food Safety and Standards Act.

Suspecting the product to be substandard, the team seized 75 litres of ghee, weighing about 68.5 kg and valued at around Rs 51,000.

A sample of the seized ghee has been collected and will be sent to a laboratory for analysis. Officials said further action under the Food Safety and Standards Act will be taken after the test report is received.

The inspection was carried out jointly by Food Safety Officers Rahul Singh Alawa and Vel Singh Mori as part of an ongoing drive to check the quality of food products across the district.