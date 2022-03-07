Dhar: Woman consumes poison drive

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Panic prevailed in Mahi Colony near Silver Hills in Dhar town after a woman attempted to commit suicide in front of administration’s anti-encroachment team on Monday.

According to information, woman was identified as Chayya, wife of Dharmendra Kirade. She was protesting against the administration’s drive under which her kiosk was removed.

Officials who were present there said that when they were engaged in their work, Chayya consumed some poisonous liquid she had and fell on the ground. Fearing of her condition, officials took her to the nearby hospital immediately.

Locals said that Chhaya ran the shop to meet her financial needs.

Meanwhile, someone has lodged complaint against her, claiming that she had encroached on government land.

Published on: Monday, March 07, 2022, 11:44 PM IST