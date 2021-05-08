Dhar: Twins from Kukshi donate Rs 2,500 from piggy banks for oxygen machine, say its Mother’s Day gift

Kukshi (Dhar district, Madhya Pradesh): Twin brothers - Ayansh Gupta and Avish Gupta - on Friday donated Rs 2,500 from their piggy banks to tehsildar Sunil Dawar for oxygen machines saying that no child should lose his or her parents.
Both the brothers saved money in their piggy banks instead of buying chocolates, wafers, biscuits during lockdown.
Few days back, they heard that two children lost their parents to Covid-19 due to lack of oxygen, which hurt them. They asked their grandfather if there is enough oxygen in Kukshi. Their grandfather told them that there is a lack of oxygen in Kukshi and people are collecting money for oxygen machines.
It was then that the two children resolved to donate their savings for the oxygen plant on Mother’s Day, which will be celebrated on May 9.
Respecting their sentiments, Tehsildar Sunil Dawar visited their house to collect the amount and thanked the family and appreciated them for inculcating good values in them. He promised children that he will do all he can to start the oxygen plant at the earliest. The children touched his feet and took his blessings.
On this occasion, Dasha Vaishnav Porwad community president Anand Gupta was present along with others.
